DRDO Invites Applications For Apprenticeship At Solid State Physics Laboratory

DRDO recruitment 2020: Apply for apprenticeship in SSPL

The Defence Research and Development Organisation (DRDO) has invited applications for apprenticeship in the Solid State Physics Laboratory (SSPL). The apprenticeship will be for one year. A total of 70 Technician (Diploma) apprentices will be selected.

Candidates with Diploma in electrical, mechanical, electronics, computer engineering disciplines, Diploma in MOP and Diploma in Library Science are eligible for the apprenticeship.

Candidates who have already undergone apprenticeship training are not eligible for this apprenticeship, the DRDO has said. Only those candidates who have passed out in 2018 or later can apply, it has added in the notification.

The selected candidates will receive a stipend of Rs 8000 per month.

"Due to COVID-19 pandemic, candidates are required to send scanned copies of their applications along with desired documents, certificates in PDF format through e-mail only. The application format is available on DRDO website," the DRDO has mentioned in the official notification.

Regarding selection process, the DRDO has said that, "no interview will be held due to ongoing pandemic. Candidates will be selected strictly on the merit basis. Board constituted by the Director SSPL for the purpose will go through the applications and shortlist the candidates as per selection criteria. Only selected candidates will be informed through offer letter."

Before applying for the apprenticeship candidates have to enroll on the website of National Apprenticeship Training Scheme.

The last date to submit application forms is December 24.

