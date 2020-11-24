DRDO Announces Apprenticeship In Naval Materials Research Laboratory

DRDO has announced apprenticeship in NMRL, Ambernath.

The Defence Research and Development Organisation (DRDO) has invited applications for apprenticeship in Naval Materials Research Laboratory (NMRL), Ambernath, Maharashtra. The apprenticeship will be for one year. Candidates have to download the application forms from the website of DRDO and fill and submit it along with scanned copies of documents.

Application Forms

The last date for submission of application forms, as mentioned in the website of DRDO is December 9.

Graduate apprentices will receive Rs 9,000 stipend per month.

Diploma and ITI apprentices will receive Rs 8,000 and Rs 7,000 stipend per month, respectively.

10+2 apprentices will also receive Rs 7,000 per month stipend.

A total of 30 vacancies will be filled in graduate, diploma, ITI and 10+2 level.

DRDO will not conduct interview for selecting the candidates. "No interview will be held due to ongoing pandemic. Board constituted by the Director, NMRL for the purpose will go through the applications and shortlist the candidates," it has said in the notification.

"Candidates will be selected strictly on the merit basis (percentage or marks of essential qualification). Only selected candidates will be informed through offer letter," it has added.

Candidates should have their names registered at mhrdnats.gov.in.

For Graduate apprenticeship, candidates with BSc in Chemistry and BA or BCom with computer knowledge are eligible to apply.

For diploma apprentice, candidates with diploma in mechanical, electronics, computer science, and paint technology are eligible.

Candidates with ITI in pump operator, fitter, laboratory assistant, welder and office assistant-computer operator are eligible for ITI apprentice.

Those with 10+2 qualification having computer knowledge can apply for 10+2 apprenticeship.

