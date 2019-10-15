DRDO Admin Recruitment 2019: Registration Concludes Today

Class 10th and 10+2 pass candidates are eligible for this recruitment.

Online registration process for Defence Research and Development Organisation (DRDO)'s admin and allied cadre recruitment will close today. Candidates can apply at the official website drdo.gov.in. A total of 224 vacancies will be filled by the DRDO in this recruitment.

Apply Online

Candidates have to pay Rs. 100 as the application fee. All women and SC/ ST/ PWD/ ESM candidates are exempted from payment of application fee.

Class 10th and 10+2 pass candidates are eligible for this recruitment.

DRDO would select candidates on the basis of computer based test and trade/ skill/ physical fitness and capability test. The computer based test will be held at 43 cities nationwide. The test would have questions based on quantitative aptitude, general intelligence, reasoning ability, general awareness, general science, arithmetic and numerical ability. There would be questions on general English and Hindi/ English language.

The minimum qualifying marks in the exam is 40%; and it is 35% for candidates belonging to SC/ ST categories.

Under DRDO's admin and allied cadre are Stenographer, Administrative Assistant, Store Assistant, Security Assistant, Clerk, Assistant Halwai-cum-Cook, Vehicle operator, Fire Engine Driver, Fireman posts.

Click here for more Jobs News

Get Breaking news, live coverage, and Latest News from India and around the world on NDTV.com. Catch all the Live TV action on NDTV 24x7 and NDTV India. Like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram for latest news and live news updates.