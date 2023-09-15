Delhi Police Constable Examination 2023: 7,547 Vacancies, Apply By September 30

Delhi Police Constable Examination 2023: Examination will be conducted in English and Hindi only.

The Delhi Police is currently hiring for 7,547 positions in its department. The Staff Selection Commission (SSC) released the notification for the Delhi Police constable examination 2023 earlier this month. Interested candidates can apply until 11 pm on September 30, 2023. The application process began on September 11. The application fee for male candidates across all categories is Rs 100, while female applicants are exempt. The minimum age for applying is 18 years, and the maximum age is 25 years.

Those who qualify for the online exam will be called for a physical exam. The Physical Endurance and Measurement Test (PE&MT) will be conducted by the Delhi Police. After the closing date for online applications, candidates will have two days to make corrections.

The Computer-Based Examination (CBE) will be conducted by the SSC in English and Hindi only.

Essential qualifications required:

10+2 (Senior Secondary) passed from a recognized board.

Educational qualifications are relaxable up to the 11th grade for:

Sons/daughters of serving, retired, or dead Delhi Police personnel.

Multi-tasking staff of Delhi Police.

Bandsmen, buglers, mounted constables, drivers, dispatch riders of Delhi Police only.

Ten per cent of vacancies are reserved for ex-servicemen in each category of Constable (Exe.) male.

Of this 10 per cent reservation, half has been reserved for the following categories of ex-servicemen:

Those who have served in the Special Forces/ NSG (Special Action Group).

Those who have received a 'Qualified Instructors' grading in the Commando course.

Officers from the Navy/ Air Force who have worked in specialized Commando-type units.

Weightage of additional marks:



Additional marks will be given to applicants holding a degree or Postgraduate Diploma certificate awarded by the Rashtriya Raksha University (RRU).

For more details, visit the official website.