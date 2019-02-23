Delhi Police Constable Exam Result 2016 Released At Delhipolice.nic.in

Delhi Police Constable exam result 2016 has been released on the official website

Delhi Police has released the result for Direct Recruitment to the post of Constable, both male and female. The roll numbers of candidates who have been provisionally selected is available on the Delhi police website. Candidates who have qualified need to report DCP/Recruitment, New Police Lines, Kingsway Camp, Delhi 110009 immediately for completion of codal formalities. Candidates must bring six passport size photographs along with a valid id proof. A valid id proof includes Aadhaar card, Passport, Voter ID card, Driving License.

Delhi Police Constable Exam Result 2016: How to check?

Step one: Go to official website for Delhi Police: www.delhipolice.nic.in.

Step two: Click on the Recruitment tab.

Step three: In the next window click on the result link. There are separate links for Male and Female Constable posts.

Step four: In the result pdf, check your roll number.

A total of 169 candidates have been selected for Male Constable post and 71 candidates have been selected for Female Constable post.

