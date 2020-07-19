CSIR-CMERI Durgapur Unveils COVID Protection System For Workplace

CSIR-CMERI, Durgapur, unveiled the COVID Protection System (COPS) for workplace in the current COVID-19 pandemic scenario. According to an official from the institute, the system can be utilised by organisations as healthcare workers and frontline security guards are vulnerable to COVID-19 through infected individuals and contaminated objects.

Prof Harish Hirani, Director, CSIR-CMERI, Durgapur, while unveiling the COPS for workplace conglomeration of technology, stated that, "CSIR-CMERI, Durgapur, in the near future will be developing a Digital Entry Management Systems whereby workflow would be automated and would be based upon Artificial Intelligence and Internet of Things.

"The COPS for Workplace includes contactless Solar Based Intelligent Mask Automated Dispensing Unit cum Thermal Scanner (IntelliMAST), Touchless Faucet (TouF) and 360 degree Car Flusher are now available for Technology Transfers and Product Orders."

Prof Hirani further stated that, "CSIR-CMERI, Durgapur, aims to support and align the Start-Ups and Entrepreneurs while developing its technologies to give boost to their aspirations and give them a platform to showcase their Innovative potential.

"CSIR-CMERI is also focused upon developing products Made in India, which will consequently boost the Atma-Nirbhar Bharat flagship initiative of the Government of India".

The COPS is a conglomeration of Solar Based Intelligent Mask Automated Dispensing Unit cum Thermal Scanner (IntelliMAST), Touchless Faucet (TouF) and 360 degree Car Flusher.

The IntelliMAST, according to an official statement from the Ministry of Science and Technology, is an Intelligent surveillance kiosk which identifies the body temperature and whether an individual is wearing Face Mask or not through customised Software solutions.

The Touchless Faucet is being launched for households and Office Spaces. The system dispenses Liquid Soap and Water from the same Faucet with a time-gap of 30 seconds, which is as per the latest Government guidelines.

The CSIR-CMERI developed 360 degree Car Flusher is a Sodium Hypochlorite Water Screen which uses specialised Nozzle Design to ensure that the Sanitizer Diffused Water is evenly spread over and under the car body or wheels with adequate water force and coverage.