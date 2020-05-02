Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB) Announces Jobs For Graduates, Postgraduates, Diploma Holders

CPCB: Application forms for the recruitment will be available from May 5.

Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB) has announced jobs for graduates, postgraduates and diploma holders. Application forms for the recruitment will be available from May 5. Candidates can submit applications on or before May 25.

Job Notification

CPCB is a Statutory Organization under Ministry of Environment, Forest & Climate Change. "Due to the pandemic situation by the speared of Coronavirus COVID-19 and the lockdown in the country, online applications are invited from the eligible and suitable Indian Nationals for direct recruitment to various posts on regular basis through open competition on all India basis," CPCB has said.

Vacancy Details

Scientist 'B': 13 posts

Junior Scientific Assistant: 2 posts

Senior Technician: 6 posts

Data Entry Operator: 2 posts

Junior Technician: 2 posts

Junior Laboratory Assistant: 7 posts

Lower Division Clerk: 13 posts

Attendant (MTS): 3 posts

"Applicants are advised to ensure before applying that they possess essential qualification and experience for the post. The Experience, Qualification and age will be reckoned as on the last date for submission of application i.e. 25th May, 2020. No updating of qualification and experience will be entertained after the last date," the job notice reads.

Candidates are not required to upload the scanned copies of certificates and supporting documents with the application form. However, they must carry the original photo ID proof which has been mentioned in the application, at the time of written test for verification.

