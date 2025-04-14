Central Pollution Control Board Hiring For Various Posts, Salary Up To Rs 1.77 Lakh

CPCB Recruitment 2025: The Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB) has released the official notification for CPCB Recruitment 2025 for various posts.

This recruitment drive aims to fill a total of 69 vacancies, including positions such as Assistant, MTS, and more. Interested and eligible candidates can apply by visiting the official website: cpcb.nic.in.

The official notification states: "Applicants are advised to ensure before applying that they possess the essential qualifications and experience required for the post. The experience, qualification, and age will be reckoned as on the last date for submission of application."

CPCB Recruitment 2025: Important Dates

Date of Commencement: April 07, 2025

Last Date for Submission of Application: April 28, 2025

CPCB Recruitment 2025: Vacancy and Pay Scale

Scientist 'B': Rs. 56,100 - 1,77,500

Assistant Law Officer: Rs. 44,900 - 1,42,400

Senior Technical Supervisor: Rs. 44,900 - 1,42,400

Senior Scientific Assistant: Rs. 35,400 - 1,12,400

Technical Supervisor: Rs. 35,400 - 1,12,400

Assistant: Rs. 35,400 - 1,12,400

Accounts Assistant: Rs. 35,400 - 1,12,400

Junior Translator: Rs. 35,400 - 1,12,400

Senior Draughtsman: Rs. 35,400 - 1,12,400

Junior Technician: Rs. 25,500 - 81,100

Senior Laboratory Assistant: Rs. 25,500 - 81,100

Upper Division Clerk: Rs. 25,500 - 81,100

Data Entry Operator Grade-II: Rs. 25,500 - 81,100

Stenographer Grade-II: Rs. 25,500 - 81,100

Junior Laboratory Assistant: Rs. 19,900 - 63,200

Lower Division Clerk: Rs. 19,900 - 63,200

Field Attendant: Rs. 18,000 - 56,900

Multi-Tasking Staff (MTS): Rs. 18,000 - 56,900

CPCB Recruitment 2025: Application Fee

For a two-hour exam, candidates must pay Rs. 750 as the exam fee and Rs. 250 as the test session charge, totaling Rs. 1,000. For a one-hour exam, the exam fee is Rs. 350 and the test session charge is Rs. 150, totaling Rs. 500.

SC, ST, PwBD, Ex-Servicemen, and women candidates are exempted from paying the examination fee. However, all candidates must register and pay the applicable test session charge (Rs. 250 for the two-hour test and Rs. 150 for the one-hour test) at the time of registration.