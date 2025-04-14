Advertisement

Central Pollution Control Board Hiring For Various Posts, Salary Up To Rs 1.77 Lakh

CPCB Recruitment 2025: The hiring drive aims to fill a total of 69 vacancies.

CPCB Recruitment 2025: Candidates can apply by visiting the official website.
Education Result

CPCB Recruitment 2025: The Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB) has released the official notification for CPCB Recruitment 2025 for various posts.

This recruitment drive aims to fill a total of 69 vacancies, including positions such as Assistant, MTS, and more. Interested and eligible candidates can apply by visiting the official website: cpcb.nic.in.

The official notification states: "Applicants are advised to ensure before applying that they possess the essential qualifications and experience required for the post. The experience, qualification, and age will be reckoned as on the last date for submission of application."

CPCB Recruitment 2025: Important Dates

Date of Commencement: April 07, 2025
Last Date for Submission of Application: April 28, 2025

CPCB Recruitment 2025: Vacancy and Pay Scale 

  • Scientist 'B': Rs. 56,100 - 1,77,500
  • Assistant Law Officer: Rs. 44,900 - 1,42,400
  • Senior Technical Supervisor: Rs. 44,900 - 1,42,400
  • Senior Scientific Assistant: Rs. 35,400 - 1,12,400
  • Technical Supervisor: Rs. 35,400 - 1,12,400
  • Assistant: Rs. 35,400 - 1,12,400
  • Accounts Assistant: Rs. 35,400 - 1,12,400
  • Junior Translator: Rs. 35,400 - 1,12,400
  • Senior Draughtsman: Rs. 35,400 - 1,12,400
  • Junior Technician: Rs. 25,500 - 81,100
  • Senior Laboratory Assistant: Rs. 25,500 - 81,100
  • Upper Division Clerk: Rs. 25,500 - 81,100
  • Data Entry Operator Grade-II: Rs. 25,500 - 81,100
  • Stenographer Grade-II: Rs. 25,500 - 81,100
  • Junior Laboratory Assistant: Rs. 19,900 - 63,200
  • Lower Division Clerk: Rs. 19,900 - 63,200
  • Field Attendant: Rs. 18,000 - 56,900
  • Multi-Tasking Staff (MTS): Rs. 18,000 - 56,900

CPCB Recruitment 2025: Application Fee

For a two-hour exam, candidates must pay Rs. 750 as the exam fee and Rs. 250 as the test session charge, totaling Rs. 1,000. For a one-hour exam, the exam fee is Rs. 350 and the test session charge is Rs. 150, totaling Rs. 500.

SC, ST, PwBD, Ex-Servicemen, and women candidates are exempted from paying the examination fee. However, all candidates must register and pay the applicable test session charge (Rs. 250 for the two-hour test and Rs. 150 for the one-hour test) at the time of registration.

