RBI Postpones Lateral Recruitment Process

The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) has postponed the lateral recruitment process which was scheduled from April 9 to April 29. The recruitment was announced on March 27 for lateral entry of consultants, specialists and analysts on contract basis. A total of 39 vacancies were announced by RBI.

As per the latest update given by RBI the recruitment will commence later.

"Due to the prevailing conditions caused by the Novel Corona Virus (COVID-19), as a precautionary measure, the dates for Online Registration of Applications and Payment of Fees/Intimation Charges for 'Lateral Recruitment of Consultants/ Specialists/ Analyst - On Contract basis' which was scheduled from April 9 to April 29, 2020 is deferred till further orders," the RBI has said in a notification that is available on its website.

"The fresh dates for the Online Registration of Applications will be informed to the candidates in due course of time on the Bank's website. Candidates are advised to check regularly Bank's website https://www.rbi.org.in for further details and updates," the notice reads.

Selection to the posts will be through preliminary screening or shortlisting by a screening committee followed by interview.

It has also postponed the main exam for Assistant post recruitment. The exam was scheduled to be held on March 29. The preliminary exam result was announced on March 3. “The fresh date/s for the examination will be announced later on Bank's website,” it has said.

