Coronavirus: Indian Air Force Postpones Recruitment Exam

Coronavirus: STAR Airmen recruitment exam of Indian Air Force postponed

In view of the coronavirus outbreak, the Indian Air Force has postponed its STAR or Scheduled Test for Airmen Recruitment exam which was fixed from March 19-23. According to a statement released by the Central Airmen Selection Board, now the exams will be held in the last week of April, tentatively.

"In view of the outbreak of Coronavirus, various government advisories and Section 144 at many places, STAR (01/2020) exam scheduled from 19-23 Mar 2020 is POSTPONED to the last week of Apr 2020, tentatively," the statement released by the Selection Board said.

Indian Air Force's STAR recruitment is conducted into two Phases:-

Phase-I - This is a computer based ONLINE examination conducted by CDAC (Centre for Development of Advanced Computing).

Phase-II - Shortlisted candidates as per their merit are called for Phase-II Selection Tests to be conducted at Airmen Selection Centres.

"For latest updates pls refer to our website: www.airmenselection.cdac.in," the Selection Board said in a statement.

Earlier in the day, various other recruitment agencies, including Kerala PSC, ITBP and RBI have also postponed recruitment examinations scheduled to begin in upcoming weeks.

However, SSC CHSL examinations conducted by the Staff Selection Commission will be held according to the schedule announced earlier.

Click here for more Jobs News

