Coronavirus: LIC Postpones Prelim Exam For Assistant Engineer, AAO Posts

LIC has postponed prelim exam for Assistant Engineer, AAO recruitment due to coronavirus

LIC has postponed the preliminary examination for the recruitment of Assistant Engineer (AE), AA, and AAO (Specialist) post. The exam was scheduled on April 4 but has been postponed and will be held on a new date. Updates on the conduct of exam will be released on the official website.

LIC has joined the likes of UPSC, SSC, IAF, and several state-level recruitment authorities that have postponed recruitment processes in the wake of coronavirus outbreak.

LIC had announced 50 vacancies for Assistant Engineer post, and 168 vacancies for Assistant Administrative Officer (AAO).

The preliminary exam was the first stage of selection process. The prelim exam for LIC AE, AA, and AAO recruitment would be of 1 hour duration and will be held in computer-based mode. The paper will have three sections - Reasoning Ability, English language, and Quantitative Aptitude.

Candidates who qualify the prelim exam will then have to appear for Main exam.

In past one week, recruitment exams, and entrance examinations have been postponed at least till March 31 in the wake of the coronavirus outbreak.

