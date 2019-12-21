Coal India begins application process for Management Trainee recruitment

Coal India Limited (CIL) has begun the application process for the recruitment of Management Trainees. CIL will hire 1,326 Management Trainees (MTs). For selection of candidates, the Maharatna Company will hold a written test. The application process is being conducted online through CIL's official website.

Applicants must be a graduate from a recognized university. The academic eligibility criteria prescribed is different for posts available in different discipline and an applicant should ascertain their eligibility before applying for the recruitment.

The last date to apply for the MT recruitment is January 19, 2020 by 11 pm. The written examination for selection will be held on February 27 and February 28, 2020.

Candidates can apply for the recruitment through the Coal India official website. The application link is available in the 'career' section of the website.

Candidates belonging to General, OBC (Creamy Layer & Non-Creamy Layer), and EWS category are required to pay a Non-Refundable fee of Rs. 1000. SC, ST, PwD candidates, and Employees of Coal India Limited and its Subsidiaries are exempted from the payment of application fee.

The Computer Based Online Test will be for 3 hours without any break. There will be two papers (Paper-I & Paper-II) of 100 marks each. Paper I will consist of General Knowledge/Awareness, Reasoning, Numerical Ability and General English and Paper II will consist of Professional Knowledge (Discipline related) with 100 multiple choice questions.

Click here for more Jobs News