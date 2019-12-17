Coal India Announces Management Trainee Recruitment

Online tests, for selection of candidates, would be held on February 27 and February 28.

Coal India Limited, PSU under Ministry of Coal, has announced Management Trainee recruitment. A total of 1,326 Management Trainees would be hired through this recruitment, application process for which would begin on December 21. Online tests, for selection of candidates, would be held on February 27 and February 28. Interested candidates can submit their applications latest by January 19 at the official website of coalindia.in.

Graduates, including engineers, are eligible for the recruitment. Candidates who have qualified CA/ ICWA are eligible for apply for Management Trainee post in Finance and Accounts. Those with degree in MBA / PG Diploma in Management with specialization in Marketing (Major) can apply for Management Trainee in Marketing & Sales. Postgraduate degree holders are also eligible to apply for Management Trainee (Community Development).

Candidates would be selected to the posts on the basis of online test and interview. The online test would comprise two papers: paper 1 (General Knowledge/Awareness, Reasoning, Numerical Ability and General English) and paper 2 (professional knowledge (discipline related)). Candidates should secure 40 marks in each of the paper to qualify the exam. The pass mark for candidates belonging to OBC and SC/ ST/ PWD category is 35 and 30, respectively.

Final merit panel will be prepared based on the consolidated marks of computer based online test and personal interview.

