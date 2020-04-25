Bihar To Recruit City Managers. 163 Vacancies Announced

Candidates will be given one time chance to edit their application forms from May 29 till June 3.

Bihar government has announced to recruit 163 City Managers, contractually, under Department of Urban Development and Housing. The recruitment is open for candidates with MBA or postgraduate Degree / Diploma in Public Administration or postgraduate Degree in Town Manager/ Planning and development from recognised Institution / University.

Job Notification

"Online applications are invited for the Online Computer Based Test (CBT) for panel formation for contract appointment on the vacant Post of "City Manager" under Urban Development And Housing Department," reads the job notice released by the Bihar Combined Entrance Competitive Examination Board (BCECEB).

The minimum age limit of the applicants should be 21 years. The maximum age limit for male candidates belonging to unreserved category is 37 years, 40 years for male/ female belonging to backward class or extremely backward class and female candidates belonging to unreserved category. The maximum age limit for candidates belonging to scheduled caste and scheduled tribe is 42 years.

Application process for the recruitment will begin on April 28. Candidates can submit their application till May 27.

The date of the computer based test will be notified later.

