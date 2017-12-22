Christmas 2017: Last Minute Secret Santa Gifts For Your Office Colleagues

Have you been busy lately with the year end deadlines and completely forgotten to buy a gift for your secret child this Christmas in your office? Are the secret Santa duties taking a bit of a toll on you? Or have you just not been able to think of an appropriate gift and now are at a loss? Well, buying gifts for a friend or a family member can still be easy, but buying one for a colleague specially someone you don't know much about can be difficult.When buying a gift for a colleague, two factors are considered most important - occasion and appropriateness. So keeping that in mind, we have curated a list of five gift items which will not only be appreciated by your colleague but may also earn you the tag of a professional gift giver. Bonus: you won't have to get in a long queue to buy any of these gifts.The best and safe option. Most of the e-commerce websites these days have the option where you can customize a gift card. So go ahead, buy one with Christmas appropriate motif and write a heartfelt message along and you are done!Not one person would deny that cakes are one of the best gifts they can receive. And considering that it's Christmas, cakes actually fit the bill as the ideal gift. So order one online, but make sure to top it with a beautiful message.Another one of easy ideas is to create a gift basket. Throw in some scented candles, home-made chocolates, and a beautiful note.Who doesn't like a box of donuts! You can order online or get a box from the nearest store. But make sure that the box includes all the seasonal flavors available so it doesn't look like you did not put any effort.If you are still unsure, buy a Christmas card with a quirky message, couple it up with a box of assorted chocolates of truffles and you are set.