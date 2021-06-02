Chhattisgarh Assistant Professor (IT, Computer Science) Exam Interview Dates Announced

CGPSC schedules interview for Assistant Professor (IT, Computer Science) post

Chhattisgarh Assistant Professor (IT, Computer Science) interview will be held on June 15 and 16, the state public service commission, CGPSC, has said. The interview call letters have also been released on the Commission's website. Interview is the last test for selection to 40 posts of Assistant Professor in IT, Computer Science and Computer Application.

Download Interview Letter

A total of 103 candidates have been shortlisted for the interview. Details of the candidates along with their interview schedule is available on the website of the Commission.

This recruitment was announced in 2019.

Meanwhile, the interview schedule of the Chhattisgarh State Engineering Service exam is awaited. The written exam has been declared and a total of 266 candidates have qualified in the exam and have been shortlisted for interview. Through this exam and the interview, the Commission will select and recommend candidates for recruitment to a total of 89 vacant positions.

In view of the Covid situation, the State Service main exam which was scheduled from June 18 to 21 has been postponed. A total of 2,763 candidates have been shortlisted for the main exam on the basis of their performance in the preliminary exam which was held on February 14. The result was declared on March 14.

