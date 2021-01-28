Office Of CAG Invites Feedback On Draft Of New Recruitment Rules Of Auditors, Accountants

CAG invites feedback on new recruitment rules for auditor, accountants.

Draft of the Indian Audit and Accounts Department (Auditor) Recruitment Rules, 2021 and the Indian Audit and Accounts Department (Accountant) Recruitment Rules, 2021 has been released by the Office of the Comptroller and Auditor General of India (CAG) on its official website, cag.gov.in.

The Indian Audit and Accounts Department has invited comments from all the stakeholders on the method of recruitment, age limit, qualifications and other matters proposed in the draft recruitment rules. The department has asked to submit the feedback in a prescribed format, which it has shared on the website, through speed post by February 19.

Both the auditor, accountant posts come under General Central Services and are Group 'C', Non -Gazetted, Ministerial posts.

The posts are in level 5 of the pay matric (Rs 29200- 92300).

The draft recruitment rule says for direct recruits, the age limit will be 18-27 years and the minimum educational qualification will be graduation.

"Language proficiency for the language specified, and at the level as prescribed and to be tested, for the State in which the vacancies exist and recruitment is to take place, in the office of State Accountants General," the draft rules say.

Direct recruits will be on a probation period of 2 years.

The draft notice says the total number of Auditor posts and Accountant posts in the country is 10,811 which is subject to variation depending on the workload.

