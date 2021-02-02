Budget 2021: National Apprenticeship Training Scheme To Be Realigned

National Apprenticeship Training Scheme (NATS) to be realigned.

The government has allocated Rs 500 crore to the National Apprenticeship Training Scheme (NATS) in budget 2021, to boost post-education apprenticeship and training of graduates and diploma holders in engineering. This budget allocation for NATS for the coming financial year 2021-2022 has increased from Rs 175 crore from last time.

In the budget 2021, the finance minister Nirmala Sitharaman also said that the government proposes to amend the Apprenticeship Act with a view to further enhancing apprenticeship opportunities for youth. In her budget speech Ms Sitharaman has said, "We will realign the existing scheme of National Apprenticeship Training Scheme (NATS) for providing post-education apprenticeship, training of graduates and diploma holders in Engineering."

"Over Rs. 3,000 crores will be provided for this in next 5 years," she added.

The National Apprenticeship Training Scheme in India is a one-year programme offered at central, state and private organisations equipping technically qualified youth with practical knowledge and skills required in their field of work. The apprentices are imparted training by the organizations at their place of work. During the apprenticeship, candidates are paid a stipend, 50% of which is reimbursable to the employer from the government.

The NATS was launched in 2016.

The Ministry of Education has received a total of 93,224.31 crore this year.

