Bihar Technical Service Commission (BTSC) Announces Jobs. Check Details

Bihar Technical Service Commission (BTSC) has announced vacancies in Food Safety Officer, Physiotherapist and Occupational Therapist posts. The application forms for the posts are available on the official website of the Commission at pariksha.nic.in. The last date for submission of application is April 15.

Official Website

Vacancy Details

Physiotherapist: 126 posts

Occupational Therapist: 86 posts

Food Safety Officer: 91 posts

Candidates with graduation and postgraduation degree in the relevant disciplines are eligible for the post.

Candidates should go through the official job notification released by the Commission before applying for the jobs.

Candidates should valid email ID, mobile number to apply for the job.

The Commission conducts exams for selection of candidates for the technical posts of Group 'B' and 'C' under the State Government, Bihar.

In another development, Bihar Public Service Commission (BPSC) has postponed the exams that were scheduled to be held within March 31 in view of the government order to close schools and educational bodies in the state due to the coronavirus outbreak.

The Bihar government on Friday ordered immediate closure of all educational institutes, coaching centres and cinema theatres till March 31 in view of the novel coronavirus threat and indicated that more steps could be taken in the next few days following a review of the situation.

