BPSC Notifies 985 Vacancies In Faculty Posts In Engineering, Polytechnic Institutes

BPSC recruitment 2020: Details on the eligibility conditions can be found from bpsc.bih.nic.in.

The Bihar Public Service Commission (BPSC) has notified more vacancies in government engineering colleges and polytechnic institutes. The BPSC has been notifying new vacancies since August 4.

As on August 27, over 400 vacancies were already announced by the Commission in Lecturer, Professor, Associate Professor, Principal and Head of the Department (HOD) posts.

From August 27 till date it has announced 985 vacancies more.

Details on the eligibility conditions can be found from the official website of BPSC.

Candidates have to fill and submit the application forms online before the deadline.

Apply Online

BPSC Recruitment 2020: Fresh Vacancy Details

Professor, Mathematics in Engineering Colleges: 8 posts

Assistant Professor, Electronics & Communication Engineering in Engineering Colleges: 147 posts

Associate Professor, Chemistry in Engineering Colleges: 7 posts

HOD, Textile Engineering in Engineering Colleges: 2 posts

Lecturer, Civil Engineering in Govt. Polytechnic/ Govt. Women Polytechnic Institutes: 130 posts

Lecturer, Computer Science & Engineering or Technology in Govt. Polytechnic/ Govt. Women Polytechnic Institutes: 86 posts

HOD, Automobile Engineering in Govt. Polytechnic/ Govt. Women Polytechnic Institutes: 2 posts

Lecturer, Mechanical Engineering in Govt. Polytechnic/ Govt. Women Polytechnic Institutes: 166 posts

Lecturer, Electronics Engineering in Govt. Polytechnic/ Govt. Women Polytechnic Institutes: 131 posts

Assistant Professor, Civil Engineering in Engineering Colleges: 306 posts

Click here for more Jobs News