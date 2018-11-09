BPSC 30th Judicial Services Preliminary Exam Schedule Released; Admit Card Soon

BPSC 30th Judicial Services Preliminary Exam Schedule Released

Bihar Public Service Commission (BPSC) has released the exam schedule for the 30th Judicial Services (Preliminary) Competitive Examination. The exam is scheduled in November itself and the admit cards for the candidates will be released shortly. The exam will be in pen-paper mode and will have objective questions. The exam will be conducted in single shift.

The exam for General Knowledge paper will be conducted on November 27, 2018 from 2:00 pm to 3:30 pm. The exam for Law paper will be conducted on November 28, 2018 from 2:00 pm to 4:00 pm.

The admit card for the 30th Judicial Services (Preliminary) Competitive Examination will be released on the official BPSC website on November 17, 2018. Candidates should note that admit cards will not be sent via post and will be available online only.

Meanwhile, BPSC has also released list of candidates who have been disqualified on accounts of not falling in the age group as mentioned in the official notification for Judicial Services exam. Total 698 candidates have been disqualified because their age did not adhere to the upper age limit requirement. The names of such candidates is available on the official BPSC website.

