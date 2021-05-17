Bihar Combined Competitive Main Exam Postponed Due To COVID-19

BPSC has postponed the combined competitive main exam in view of Covid situation.

The Bihar 66th Combined Competitive main examination which was scheduled to be held on June 4, 5 and 8 has been postponed, the state public service commission, BPSC, has said. A total of 8,997 candidates have shortlisted for the exam.

Candidates have been shortlisted for the main exam on the basis of their performance in the preliminary exam.

The preliminary exam was held on December 27, 2020. The exam was held in a single shift from 12 noon to 2 pm at 888 exam centres.

The final merit list will be based on the marks obtained by the candidate in the written exam and the interview.

A total of 562 vacancies will be filled through this exam.

The Commission had recently declared the preliminary exam result for Assistant Prosecution Officer post. A total of 19, 201 candidates had appeared. The exam consisted of two papers-- general studies and law. The Commission has also released the final answer keys of the exam. A total of 3,995 candidates have qualified in the exam. The recruitment was announced on February 6, 2020. A total of 553 posts will be filled by the BPSC through a preliminary exam, a main exam and an interview.

Click here for more Jobs News