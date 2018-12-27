Bihar Public Service Commission Releases Prelims Exam Answer Key

BPSC has released the answer key for Civil Services Prelims exam

BPSC Prelims Answer Key 2018: Bihar Public Service Commission (BPSC) has released the answer key for 64th Combined (Preliminary) Competitive Examination. The answer key is available on the commission's official website. Candidates who appeared for Bihar Civil Services Prelims exam will also be given a chance to submit their objection on the answer key. The BPSC Prelims exam was conducted on December 16, 2018 at 808 exam centres located in 35 districts in the state.

BPSC Prelims Answer Key: How to download?

Step one: Go to official BPSC website: www.bpsc.bih.nic.in.

Step two: Click on the answer key link given on the home page. The answer key for both papers is available separately.

Step three: The answer key will open in pdf format. Download the answer key pdf.

Step four: Check the answers marked in the answer key against the questions given in the question paper.

In case of any wrong answer marked in the answer key, candidates are advised to submit their objections on the same in the format provided on the Commission website.

The Commission will entertain objections received only till January 7, 2019, 5:00 pm. Candidates should send their objections by speed post to the Combined Secretary-cum-Exam Controller, BPSC. Candidates must also mention the examination's name (objection application) on the envelope.

An expert panel appointed by the Commission will go through all the objections received thus and will prepare the final answer key.

