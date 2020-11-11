Bihar 64th Combined Competitive Exam Interview From December 1

BPSC has announced the interview dates for 64th Combined Competitive exam.

The Bihar Public Service Commission (BPSC) will conduct interview for the 64th Combined Competitive Exam from December 1 to December 23. Candidates have been shortlisted for interview on the basis of the marks obtained by them in the main written examination which was held from July 12, 2019 to July 16, 2019. A total of 3,799 candidates had qualified the exam.

Interview Dates

Through this exam, a total of 1465 vacancies will be filled out of which 459 are earmarked for women candidates.

BPSC has only released the details of the first phase of the interview. Details of next phases will be released by the Commission later.

Candidates have to carry important documents to the interview.

The main exam for the 65th Combined Competitive exam will be held on November 25, 26 and 28.

The 66th Bihar Combined Competitive examination has been scheduled to be held on December 27. A total of 562 vacancies will be filled through this exam in various departments and organisations under the Bihar state government. This is the preliminary test of the 66th Bihar Combined Competitive exam. Candidates who qualify this test will be eligible to appear for the main exam. The preliminary exam will only have a General Studies paper. All the questions will be objective in nature with multiple-choice answers and the exam will carry a total of 150 marks.

