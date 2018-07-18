BOB Admit Card 2018 For Bank Of Baroda PO Exam Released @ Bankofbaroda.com, Download Now 

BOB Admit Card 2018: Bank Of Baroda PO Admit Card Released @ Bankofbaroda.com, Download Now

BOB Admit Card 2018: Bank of Baroda (BOB) has released the BOB admit card 2018 for the online entrance examination scheduled for the nine months Post Graduate Certificate in Banking and Finance course in Baroda Manipal School of Banking for the recruitment of Probationary Officers. The BoB PO online examination is scheduled to be held on July 28. BOB admit card 2018 has been released on the official website of the public sector bank Bank of Baroda, bankofbaroda.com. (Scroll down. A detailed step step by detail on how to download your BOB Admit Card 2018 has been given here in this story.)

According to a notification from BOB, a total of 600 students will be inducted in Baroda Manipal School of Banking through the current selection exercise for 2018-19 (April 2018 to March 2019). The intake of students in batches will be decided by the Bank, as per the requirement.

The course consists of -9- month on campus program and on successful completion of the course, the candidate would be awarded a Post Graduate Certificate in Banking & Finance and will be offered appointment in the Bank as Probationary Officer in Junior Management Grade / Scale-I.

BOB Admit Card 2018: How to download

Follow these steps to download your BOB admit card 2018:

1. Got to the official website of BOB

2. Click on the career section

3. Click on the current opportunities link

4. On next page, Click on the link "Download Call letter for Online Exam on 28.07.2018 External website that opens in a new window" given under the tab "Recruitment of Probationary Officers through Admission to Baroda Manipal School of Banking"

5. One next page, login with your registration details

6. Download your BoB admit card



Candidates shall be selected through a selection process consisting of online exam (objective + descriptive) followed by Psychometric Assessment, Group Discussion and Personal Interview.

Admission to the -9- month Post Graduate Certificate in Banking and Finance course from Manipal Academy of Higher education (MAHE) to be conducted at the Baroda Manipal school of Banking, comes with the assurance of a full-fledged Banking career with Bank of Baroda on successful completion of the course and also subject to fulfilment of other terms and conditions.

