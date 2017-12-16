Job Opportunities At Bangalore Metro; Engineering Graduates With Experience Can Apply

BE/ B.Tech in Civil Engineering. Candidates with minimum 8 years in large infrastructure project execution. Candidates with experience in Metro construction for Viaduct/ Stations/Underground station/ Tunneling with TBMs will be preferred over other applicants.

BE/ B.Tech in Civil Engineering or Diploma in Civil Engineering. Candidates holding BE should have minimum experience of 5 years in construction supervision and other activities and those with Diploma should have 8 years experience in the same field.

Bangalore Metro Rail Corporation Limited (BMRCL) has invited applications from eligible engineering graduates for recruitment to the posts of Assistant Executive Engineer and Assistant Engineer posts. A total of 60 posts are open for recruitment in BMRCL. 'BMRCL invites applications from qualified and experienced personnel for appointment to Engineering positions in the Project Wing. All appointments proposed will be on "contract basis" only,' reads the official job notification released at the portal bmrc.co.in. Applicants should note that the tenure of the contract will be 3 years.Candidates with the following educational qualification or work experience are eligible to apply:Candidates should apply online at the official website of BMRCL. Selection will be based on the performance of the candidates in the personal interview.After submitting the online application, candidates shall have to send the printout of the application along with relevant documents to the General Manager (HR), Bangalore Metro Rail Corporation Limited, III Floor, BMTC Complex, K.H.Road, Shanthinagar, Bangalore 560027 superscribing the envelope as "APPLICATION FOR THE POST OF....... The last date for submission of application is 15 January 2018.