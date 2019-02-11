Bihar Legislative Assembly Secretariat Recruitment: Admit Card Released For Shorthand Exam

Bihar Vidhan Sabha recruitment exam admit card released.

The admit cards for Bihar Legislative Assembly Secretariat recruitment exam have been released on the official website. Bihar Legislative Assembly Secretariat had, in October last year, advertised recruitment of Reporter, Personal Assistant, and Stenographer. The Secretariat has now released the admit card for shorthand examination for all the three advertised posts. The admit card can be downloaded from the official website of the Bihar Legislative Assembly Secretariat (http://vidhansabha.bih.nic.in).

The Hindi shorthand examination will be conducted in the Kruti Dev font.

The shorthand (Hindi) examination for Reporter post will be conducted from February 21, 2019 to February 24, 2019. The exam will be conducted in four batches on each day.

The shorthand (Hindi) examination for Personal Assistant post will be conducted from February 25, 2019 to March 1, 2019. The exam will be conducted in four batches on each day.

The shorthand (Hindi) examination for Stenographer post will be conducted from March 2, 2019 to March 5, 2019. The exam will be conducted in five batches on each day.

Candidates must report to the exam centre with their admit card and photo identity proof in original. Candidates have bene advised to reach the exam centre one hour before the designated time of the exam. Candidates will not be allowed to enter the exam centre 10 minutes before the exam.

Candidates are allowed to carry only two pens in the exam hall. Candidates should not carry items such as watch, electronic devices, bluetooth devices, headphone, calculator, storage device, any other stationery item etc.

