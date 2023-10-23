Bihar Police Invites Applications For 1,275 Sub-Inspector Posts, Check Key Details

The Bihar Police Subordinate Services Selection Commission (BPSSC) is currently accepting applications for the recruitment of sub-inspector positions, with the aim of filling 1,275 vacancies. The online application window opened on October 5, 2023, and the deadline for submitting applications is November 5. Applications received after this date will not be considered. Those who are interested and meet the eligibility criteria can complete their registrations on the official website at bpssc.bih.nic.in.

Eligibility

To be eligible, applicants must be at least 20 years old. The maximum age is 37 for males and 40 for females in the general category. Candidates need to possess a bachelor's degree from any recognised university in India.

Application fees vary based on gender and category:

Male candidates (General, EBC, BC, EWS) from Bihar and outside the state: Rs 700

Female Candidates (General, EBC, BC, EWS) from Bihar and outside the state: Rs 700

Male candidates (SC, ST) from Bihar: Rs 400

Female candidates (All categories) from Bihar: Rs 400

Third-gender candidates from Bihar: Rs 400

Steps to apply for the BPSSC Bihar Police SI Recruitment 2023:

Visit the official website of the Bihar Police Subordinate Service Commission (BPSSC) at bpssc.bih.nic.in.

Thoroughly review the recruitment notification to understand the eligibility criteria, age limits, and other important details.

Register on the website using a valid mobile number and email ID registered in your name, if possible, as these are mandatory for registration.

Access the application form by clicking on the link related to Advt. No. 02/2023 and fill it out with accurate information following the provided guidelines.

Pay the application fee online, which varies depending on your category and gender.

After completing the application form and making the payment, submit your application, ensuring that all details are correct, as incorrect information may lead to cancellation.

For further details, candidates can check the notification here.