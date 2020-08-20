Baba Farid University Of Health Sciences (BFUHS) To Fill 2,984 Vacancies. Registration Open

New Delhi:
Baba Farid University of Health Sciences (BFUHS), Faridkot, Punjab has invited applications to fill 2,984 vacancies. Application forms are available online at bfuhs.ac.in and candidates can apply latest by August 31.
Vacancy Details
- Medical Officer: 500 posts
- Dental Officer: 35 posts
- Operation Theatre Assistant: 116 posts
- Multi-purpose Health Worker (Female): 600 posts
- Multi-purpose Health Worker (Male): 200 posts
- Radiographer: 139 posts
- Pharmacists: 482 posts
- ECG Technician: 14 posts
- Medical Laboratory Technician: 98 posts
- Ward Attendant: 800 posts
Eligibility Criteria
- Medical Officer: Candidate should have MBBS degree and should be registered with the Punjab Medical Council or with any duly constituted medical council in India.
- Dental Officer: Should have a degree of Bachelor of Dental Surgery and should be registered in Part 'A' of the register of the State Dental Council.
- Operation Theatre Assistant: Candidates should have passed Senior Secondary Part-II Examination with Science and should possess a diploma in Operation Theatre Technique
- Multi-purpose Health Worker: Candidates should have passed Senior Secondary Part-II Examination with Science and should possess a diploma in Multipurpose Health Worker (Male)
- Radiographer: Candidates should have passed Senior Secondary Part-II Examination with Science and should possess a two year diploma in Radiography
- Pharmacists: Candidates with Bachelor of Pharmacy and have passed the three months practical training in an Institution approved by the Pharmacy Council of India set up under the Pharmacy Act. 1948; and should be registered as Pharmacist with the Punjab
- Pharmacy Council set up under the Pharmacy Act. 1948
- ECG Technician: Candidates should have passed Senior Secondary Part-II Examination with Science and should possess a diploma in Electro Cardiographer
- Medical Laboratory Technician: Candidates should have passed Senior Secondary Part-II Examination with Science and should possess a diploma in Medical Laboratory Technology or diploma in Medical Laboratory Technology with one year work experience or B.Sc (Medical Laboratory Technology)
- Ward Attendant: Candidate must have passed middle standard with Punjabi Language as one of the subjects.
