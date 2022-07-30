Top Hospital Official Resigns Day After 'Public Humiliation' By Punjab Minister

Opposition leaders had slammed the Minister's behaviour, calling it "cheap theatrics".

A day after being humiliated on camera by Punjab Health Minister Chetan Singh Jouramajra, the vice-chancellor of Baba Farid University of Health Sciences in Faridkot, Dr Raj Bahadur, has resigned from his post. He wrote to the state government today.

The state Health Minister, after complaints regarding cleanliness in hospital wards, had entered the government hospital, accompanied by press and cameramen, and asked Dr Bahadurl to lay on a bed for patients.

"It's all in your hands, it's all in your hands," Minister Jouramajra is heard telling the doctor as soon as he gets up from the bed.

At this point, someone lifts up the mattress and points to its poor condition. The Minister then asks that he be shown the stores.

Opposition leaders had slammed the Minister's behaviour, calling it "cheap theatrics".

Cheap theatrics of Aam Aadmi Party never ceases. Today the Vice Chancellor of Baba Farid Medical University,Raj Bahadur Singh was publicly humiliated by the Health minister Chetan Singh Jouramajra (+2 Pass).This type of mob behaviour will only demoralise our medical staff. pic.twitter.com/ZGJCbEPjhm — Pargat Singh (@PargatSOfficial) July 29, 2022

Congress leader Pargat Singh had said, "This type of mob behaviour will only demoralise our medical staff."

In May, Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann sacked his then Health Minister Vijay Singla from the cabinet on a corruption charge.