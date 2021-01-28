Bharat Electronics Limited (BEL) Invites Applications For Various Posts

BEL has invited applications to fill various posts on temporary and contractual basis.

Bharat Electronics Limited (BEL) has invited applications to fill posts on permanent and temporary basis. Application forms are available on the official website of the BEL. Bharat Electronics Limited is a navratna company and India's premier professional electronics company under Ministry of Defence.

Apply Online

BEL Recruitment 2021: Vacancy Details

Project Engineer: 22 posts in electronics discipline

Project Engineer: 2 posts in mechanical discipline

Project Engineer: 2 posts in computer science discipline

Security (Male) or Assistant Security (Male): 1 post

Junior Supervisor Security (male): 1 post

Havildar (Security (male)): 20 posts

Job Notification For Project Engineers

Job Notification For Other Posts

Project Engineers will be engaged initially for a period of two years which may be extended up to maximum of four years (including initial period) based on project requirement and individual performance, the BEL has said. "Candidates will be paid a consolidated remuneration of Rs.35,000/-, Rs.40,000/-, Rs.45,000/- and Rs.50,000/- per month for 1 st, 2nd, 3rd and 4th year of contract respectively," it has added.

Candidates with BE, BTech and BSc engineering in the relevant discipline are eligible for the Project Engineer post.

Graduates are eligible to apply for Security Officer and Assistant Security Officer post. For the rest of the posts, the minimum educational qualification required is Class 10 pass.

Click here for more Jobs News