Bharat Electronics Limited (BEL) Invites Applications For Engineer, Officer Posts; 549 Vacancies

BEL recruitment 2020: Apply for Project Engineer, other posts

Bharat Electronics Limited (BEL) has invited applications to fill 549 vacancies in Project Engineers, Project Officers, Trainee Engineers and Trainee Officer posts. The vacancies will be filled on contract basis at BEL's Bengaluru complex. The last date for submission of application is November 25.

Graduate engineers with 2 years of work experience are eligible for Project Engineer post. The upper age limit for the post is 28 years. Those with 6 months of relevant industrial post qualification experience can apply for Trainee Engineer post and the upper age limit for this post is 25 years.

Candidates with MBA in Finance having 6 months of work experience can apply for Trainee officer (Finance) post. The upper age limit for the post is 25 years.

Candidates with MBA or MSW in HR/ PG Degree/ PG Diploma in Human Resource management, Personnel Management, Industrial Relations having 2 years of work experience can apply for Project Officer (HR) post. The upper age limit for the post is 28 years.

For all the qualifying degree, candidates belonging to general, OBC and EWS categories should have obtained first class and those belonging to SC, ST and PwD categories should have obtained pass class.

BEL has also invited applications for graduate apprentices. Vacancies are open in Civil, Electrical, Computer Science, Electronics and Mechanical disciplines. Application forms are available online. The last date for filling and submitting the application is November 23.

BEL had earlier notified about Diploma apprenticeship. The last date for submission of application is November 15.

