Bharat Electronics Limited (BEL) To Recruit Graduate Apprentices

BEL recruitment 2020 for graduate apprentices. Apply on or before November 23.

Bharat Electronics Limited (BEL) has invited applications from eligible candidates for recruitment as graduate apprentices. "Bharat Electronics Limited is a leading Navaratna public sector enterprise under the Ministry of Defence. It's Ghaziabad unit propose to engage 50 Graduate Engineering apprentices under the Apprenticeship Act 1961 for a period of one year apprenticeship training," it has mentioned in the job notification.

Job Notification

Vacancies are open in Civil, Electrical, Computer Science, Electronics and Mechanical disciplines.

After selection candidates will receive Rs 11,110 stipend per month.

Application forms are available online. The last date for filling and submitting the application is November 23.

Candidates have to register their application at mhrdnats.gov.in.

BEL Graduate Apprenticeship Recruitment Details

Vacancies : 50 posts

: 50 posts Educational Qualification : Candidate must have passed their BE/ B Tech course in the mentioned engineering branches only from institutes recognized by AICTE or government on or after 31 December 2017.

: Candidate must have passed their BE/ B Tech course in the mentioned engineering branches only from institutes recognized by AICTE or government on or after 31 December 2017. Age Limit : The upper age limit is 25 years or less as on December 31,2020. The age limit is relaxed by 5 years for SC, ST and PwD candidates and 3 years for OBC candidates.

: The upper age limit is 25 years or less as on December 31,2020. The age limit is relaxed by 5 years for SC, ST and PwD candidates and 3 years for OBC candidates. Selection Criteria: Based on merit of final percentage marks obtained in BE/B Tech Degree

BEL had earlier notified about Diploma apprenticeship. The last date for submission of application is November 15.

