Bharat Electronics Limited (BEL) Invites Job Applications From Graduate Engineers

BEL has announced to fill 81 posts of Project Engineer on contract basis.

Bharat Electronics Limited (BEL) has invited applications from graduate engineers for recruitment to contractual positions. BEL has announced to fill 81 posts of Project Engineer on contract basis. The Project Engineers will be engaged in medical devices, electronics and communications and computer science disciplines.

60 Project Engineers in medical device discipline will be selected for BEL's Export Manufacturing SBU, Bengaluru Complex. These candidates will be deployed for installation and commissioning of ventilators in the various hospitals in the country and they are required to provide warranty or post warranty support.

21 Project Engineers in computer science and electronics and communication will be posted at Ghaziabad.

BEL Recruitment Details

Total number of vacancies: 81

Educational Qualification: Graduate Engineers

Selection Process: 75% for marks obtained in qualifying degree + 10% for relevant work experience + 15% for interview

Last date for submission of application:

Project Engineer (medical device): August 26

Project Engineer (other disciplines): August 17

Application Fee: Candidates belonging to General, OBC and EWS category are required to deposit Rs 500. Candidates belonging to SC, ST, PwD categories are exempted from payment of application fee.

