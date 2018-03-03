BEL To Recruit For 23 Deputy Engineer Posts, Check Details

In order to be eligible for the posts candidates must have BE, BTech, AMIE, BSc Engineering in Computer Science / Computer Science and Engineering / Computer Science Engineering, Electronics and Communication, Electronics, Telecommunication, Communication, Electronics and Telecommunication disciplines. Applicants should also have minimum one year of post qualification experience as on 1 February 2018. 'First class for General & OBC Candidates and Pass Class for SC/ ST/ PWD (Person with Disability) candidates from an AICTE approved College/ Institute or a recognized University,' clarifies the recruiting body regarding the educational qualification. The upper age limit for applicants is 26 years.
Candidates will be selected on the basis of written test and interview.
