BEL To Recruit For 23 Deputy Engineer Posts, Check Details

Bharat Electronics Limited (BEL) has invited applications for recruitment to 23 posts of Deputy Engineer (Computer Science, Electronics). Interested and eligible candidates can submit their application to the Deputy General Manager (HR/ Mil Com), Military Communication SBU, Bharat Electronics Limited, Jalahalli Post, Bengaluru - 560 013 on or before 14 March 2018. 'Candidates are required to possess at least one valid e-mail id and mobile number, which is to be entered in the application form,' reads the official job notification. Details of the recruitment are available at bel-india.com.In order to be eligible for the posts candidates must have BE, BTech, AMIE, BSc Engineering in Computer Science / Computer Science and Engineering / Computer Science Engineering, Electronics and Communication, Electronics, Telecommunication, Communication, Electronics and Telecommunication disciplines. Applicants should also have minimum one year of post qualification experience as on 1 February 2018. 'First class for General & OBC Candidates and Pass Class for SC/ ST/ PWD (Person with Disability) candidates from an AICTE approved College/ Institute or a recognized University,' clarifies the recruiting body regarding the educational qualification. The upper age limit for applicants is 26 years.Candidates will be selected on the basis of written test and interview. Candidates belonging to General and OBC categories are required to deposit Rs. 500 towards application fee through SBI Collect (through online mode or through SBI Branch).Click here for more Recruitment/ Employment News

