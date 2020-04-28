Job Opportunities At Broadcast Engineering Consultants India Limited (BECIL)

BECIL recruitment 2020: The last date for submission of application is May 6.

Broadcast Engineering Consultants India Limited (BECIL) has announced to fill contractual posts at New Delhi and Hyderabad. Vacancies have been announced for Cyber Crime Threat Intelligence Analyst, Digital Forensic Expert, Cyber Crime Investigator(s)/ Cyber Crime Investigation Researcher(s), Software Developer(s)/ Software Programmer(s), Content Developer, other posts.

Job Notification

Candidates have to submit their applications along with their CV through cyberjobs@becil.com. The last date for submission of application is May 6.

Candidates applying for more than one post may use separate proforma for each post. The candidates appearing for interview must carry a hardcopy of the CV along with ID proof and passport size photograph, reads the job notice.

"Only shortlisted CVs will be informed for interviews. Interviews will be held in Delhi. NO TA/DA will be paid for attending the interview. The interview will also include skill test on the IT Tools," the notice also reads.

BECIL may conduct online interview for selecting the candidates.

Vacancy Details