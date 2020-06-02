BECIL Announces 464 Vacancies For Class 10 Pass Candidates

BECIL recruitment 2020: Last date of submission of application is June 15.

Broadcast Engineering Consultants India Limited (BECIL) has announced jobs for Class 10 pass students. BECIL will fill 464 posts of Multi Tasking Staff (MTS) in the office of East Delhi Municipal Corporation (EDMC).

Candidates have to submit applications in offline mode.

BECIL Job Notification

"Selection will be made as per prescribed norms and requirement of the job. No TA/ DA will be paid for attending the test/ interview or joining the duty on selection. However, preference will be given to local candidates," BECIL has notified.

Last date of submission of application is June 15.

It has also announced jobs for graduates and postgraduate engineers. It has notified to fill up one post of IT Consultant for which graduates and postgraduate engineers are eligible. The last date for submission of application is June 18.

10 posts of Patient Care Manager will also be filled by BECIL in a government hospital/office in Delhi/ NCR/ Jhajjar. The last date of submission of application is June 16. Candidates with Bachelor's Degree in Life Sciences with full time Post Graduate Qualification in Hospital (or Healthcare) Management are eligible for the job.

