Broadcast Engineering Consultant India Limited (BECIL) Announces 199 Vacancies

BECIL Recruitment 2019 For 199 Posts; Apply At becil.com

Broadcast Engineering Consultant India Limited (BECIL) has announced jobs for graduates and others for deployment in Noida Metro Rail Corporation. A total of 199 vacancies have been announced by BECIL, registration for which will begin on July 22. The contractual appointment would be for 03 years. The candidate will have to serve the organization for minimum two years. Candidates after selection are likely to be posted at Delhi/ NCR or any other projects of NMRC, reads the job notice released by BECIL.

Vacancy Details

Station Controller /Train Operator: 9 posts

Customer Relations Assistant: 16 posts

Junior Engineer / Electrical: 12 posts

Junior Engineer /Mechanical: 4 posts

Junior Engineer /Electronics: 15 posts

Junior Engineer /Civil: 4 posts

Maintainer / Fitter: 9 posts

Maintainer/ Electrician: 29 posts

Maintainer/ Electronic &Mechanic: 90 posts

Maintainer / Ref &AC Mechanic: 7 posts

Accounts Assistant: 3 posts

Office Assistant: 1 post

The registration link will be active till August 21. After successful filing up of the application form, candidate are required to pay the requisite fees through online mode only via credit card, Debit card, net banking etc.

Official Job Advertisement

Meanwhile BECIL has also invited application for selection of skilled/ unskilled employees. A total of 2684 vacancies have been announced for recruitment. The last date to apply for the job is July 25. Initial posting may be in any circle of Vidyut Vitran Nigam, Uttar Pradesh.

