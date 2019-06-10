Broadcast Engineering Consultants India Ltd (BECIL) Announces 1,100 Vacancies

BECIL Recruitment 2019 For 1,100 Vacancies For Class 8 Pass, ITI Candidates

A total of 1,100 vacancies, for skilled and unskilled manpower, have been announced by the Broadcast Engineering Consultants India Limited (BECIL) for which 8th pass candidates and those with ITI certificates are eligible. A Mini Ratna Central Public Sector Enterprise, BECIL, will recruit candidates against these vacancies on contract basis. Candidates interested to apply for the post should download the application form from the official website becil.com and fill it properly along with self-attested photocopies of relevant certificates, two passport size photograph, PAN card and Aadhaar card. Other details can be found from the official notification.

Download Application Form, Notification

"The candidates applying for the job must be of sound physical and mental health and should not be under the influence of any drug or liquor during the duty and have full knowledge and experience to competently complete the job assigned to them. In case it is found that any loss has occurred to the property/interest of the employer due to such employee, the same shall be recovered from him and he will be discontinued from his job immediately," said BECIL.

For the skilled manpower designation, applicants must have ITI Certificate in Electrical Trade or Wireman as recognized by NCVT or SCVT or higher technical degree diploma in engineering. They should have atleast two year experience in electrical and should have reading and writing knowledge in English and Hindi.

For the unskilled manpower post, candidates with 8th pass qualification are eligible. The applicants should have atleast one year experience in electrical and reading knowledge of both English and Hindi and writing knowledge of Hindi.

The last date for submission of application is June 24.

