BECIL, Noida To Recruit For 300 Programme Coordinator Posts; Graduates Eligible

Share EMAIL PRINT BECIL Recruitment 2018 For Graduates; Apply For 300 Programme Coordinator Posts New Delhi: Broadcast Engineering Consultants India Limited (BECIL), Noida has invited applications for recruitment to 300 programme coordinator posts. 'Applications are invited for recruitment/empanelment of Programme Coordinators purely on contract basis for deployment in the field offices of Nehru Yuva Kendra Sangathan (NYKS), located all over India,' reads the official notification released BECIL. Graduates in the age group of 25-35 years are eligible for the recruitment. Interested and eligible candidates can apply for the post at the official website becil.com.



Preference will be given to candidate with 3 years experience in youth activities/ rural development/ other social sectors including voluntary work in a reputed organization. Applicants should have proficiency in Computers, report writing and communication skills.



Candidates will be selected on the basis of online written exam and interview. Final result will be made on the basis of merit.



'Registration fee for General category candidates is Rs.1500/- (Rupees One Thousand Five Hundred Only) and for SC/ST/OBC/PH candidates is Rs.500/- (Rupees Five Hundred Only) for will be paid through online payment portal,' reads the official notification regarding registration fees.



