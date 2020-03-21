BARC Releases Assistant Security Officer Exam Result

Bhabha Atomic Research Centre (BARC) has released the result of Assistant Security Officer exam.

Bhabha Atomic Research Centre (BARC) has released the result of Assistant Security Officer exam. The result is available on the official website of BARC. The results have been announced in two lists: "Screened IN" and "Screened OUT".

BARC Exam Result

"Screened-OUT candidates may represent to bring out discrepancies if any, and communicate through email on email ID niyukti3@barc.gov.in latest by 31/03/2020. If required, candidate may attach scanned copy of documentary evidence to prove the discrepancies. Candidates should mention their name, application no. and date of birth," the result notification released by BARC reads.

The physical test of all the candidates who have been "screened IN" will be held during the last week of April. "Detailed schedule will be intimated to the candidates and also uploaded in websites by 15/04/2020," the notices also reads.

In another related development, BARC has postponed physical test for the post of Security Guard. The test was scheduled from March 17 to April 18. "In view of the advisory issued by Ministry of Health and Family Welfare, Government of India to avoid the spread of COVID-19 Novel Coronavirus disease, the Physical Test for the post of Security Guard scheduled from 17.03.2020 to 18.04.2020 stands postponed," it said.

"Fresh dates will be intimated in due course of time," BARC said in a notification which is available on its website.

