BARC Exam Result Of OCES, DGFS Recruitment To Be Declared Soon @ Barconlineexam.in

BARC OCES 2018: Probable period of Selection Interviews is during May - June, 2018.



BARC Exam Result 2018 : The list of candidates for OCES-2018 who have qualified for selection interview will be displayed on the official exam website of BARC on April 20, 2018. BARC OCES selection interviews of short-listed candidates will be conducted in Mumbai (in all disciplines except Geology and Geophysics) and Hyderabad (in Geology and Geophysics). Outstation applicants will be paid two-way normal AC-III tier train fare, from their registered residential address, by shortest route or actual fare whichever is less.According to a notification posted on the official website -- barconlineexam.in --, the results will be declared today at 8.00 pm.Probable period of Selection Interviews is during May 15 to June 15, 2018.Short-listed candidates will be able to choose an Interview slot based on availability in April, 2018.Alerts by email as well as SMS will be sent to all candidates who have been short-listed for Selection Interview on t heir registered email addresses and mobile numbers as well as announced on the website, barconlineexam.in , prior to commencement of the Interview slot booking process.Candidates are advised to visit this website regularly for updates regarding this.Bhabha Atomic Research Centre (BARC) invited applications from Engineering Graduates and Science Postgraduates for recruitment to the post of Scientific Officers (Group A post) in January 2018 and the online recruitment exam was held from March 28 to April 1, 2018.The recruitment process is called Orientation Course for Engineering Graduates and Science Postgraduates (OCES) and DAE Graduate Fellowship Scheme for Engineering Graduates and Physics Postgraduates (DGFS). Online registration for this BARC exam was begun in January and ended on February 11, 2018.