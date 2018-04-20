BARC Exam Result Of OCES, DGFS Recruitment To Be Declared Soon @ Barconlineexam.in

According to a notification posted on the official website -- barconlineexam.in --, the results will be declared today at 8.00 pm.
Probable period of Selection Interviews is during May 15 to June 15, 2018.
Short-listed candidates will be able to choose an Interview slot based on availability in April, 2018.
Alerts by email as well as SMS will be sent to all candidates who have been short-listed for Selection Interview on t heir registered email addresses and mobile numbers as well as announced on the website, barconlineexam.in, prior to commencement of the Interview slot booking process.
Candidates are advised to visit this website regularly for updates regarding this.
Bhabha Atomic Research Centre (BARC) invited applications from Engineering Graduates and Science Postgraduates for recruitment to the post of Scientific Officers (Group A post) in January 2018 and the online recruitment exam was held from March 28 to April 1, 2018.
The recruitment process is called Orientation Course for Engineering Graduates and Science Postgraduates (OCES) and DAE Graduate Fellowship Scheme for Engineering Graduates and Physics Postgraduates (DGFS).
Comments
Click here for more Jobs News