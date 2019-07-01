Nainital Bank Announces Clerk, PO, SO Vacancies; Last Date To Apply July 14

Nainital Bank Recruitment announced for post of Clerk, PO and SO

The Nainital Bank Limited has announced recruitment for 100 clerks and 130 Specialist and Probationary Officers (PO). The application process has begun online and eligible candidates can apply till July 14, 2019. The selection will be done through an online examination which will be conducted in the last week of July, tentatively on July 27 or 28. Candidates are advised to check detailed notification for vacancy details before applying for the recruitment.

For the post of clerk, the applicant should be in the age group of 21-27 years as on May 31, 2019. The candidate must have passed graduation/ post-graduation with a minimum of 55% marks from a recognized University.

For the post of Specialist and Probationary Officer, the applicant should be in the age group of 21-28 years as on May 31, 2019 (except for the post of Specialist Officer in Grade II, in which case the applicant must be in the age group of 25-35 years). In case of Specialist Officers and Probationary Officers, the required academic criteria are different for different Scales/ Grades and applicant should check the detailed notification for academic eligibility.

While applying online, an applicant will need to upload the following documents along with their application form:

Photograph (4.5 Cm x 3.5 cm)

Signature (with black ink)

Left thumb impression (on white paper with black or blue ink)

A hand written declaration (on white paper with black ink)

The text of the hand written declaration should be "I, ____________ (Name of the candidate), hereby declare that all the information submitted by me in the application form is correct, true and valid. I will present the supporting documents as and when required."

The above mentioned hand written declaration has to be in the candidate's hand writing and in English only.

