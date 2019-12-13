Bank of Maharashtra Announces 50 Specialist Officer Vacancies

Bank of Maharashtra has announced Specialist Officer vacancies

Bank of Maharashtra has announced recruitment of Specialist Officers in scale II. There are 50 vacancies available. The online application process will begin on December 16 and conclude on December 31, 2019. The selection process involves personal interview for shortlisted candidates. Candidates will be shortlisted on the basis of their qualification, experience, suitability etc.

Applicant must have a B.Tech. or a B.E. degree in a relevant discipline. Candidates should refer to the recruitment advertisement for further details on minimum educational qualification, age limit and required work experience.

The selected candidates will be on probation for a period of one year from the date of joining the Bank. There is mandatory provision of executing a service bond by selected candidates.

Candidates who are eligible can apply for the recruitment from the Bank's official website. The application fee is Rs. 118 for SC, ST candidates and Rs. 1,180 for all other categories. Candidates in PWBD category are exempted from paying application fee.

The applications received will be screened and deserving candidates shall be shortlisted for Interview process based on their qualification, experience, suitability etc. However, if the number of applications received exceeds the number of vacancies by 1:4, the Bank may decide to conduct a written examination for shortlisting candidates for the interview.

The details of the written examination, if held, and the interview will be announced by the bank later.

