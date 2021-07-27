Assam Civil Services Prelims Exam Date Announced; Check Here

Assam Combined Competitive (Preliminary) examination 2020 will be held on September 12, 2021

The Assam Public Service Commission or Assam PSC has released the state civil services examination date today. The Assam Combined Competitive (Preliminary) examination 2020 will be held on September 12, 2021, according to the notification released by the state government recruitment agency.

The Assam civil services prelims examination will be held at at 31 district headquarters, the Assam PSC notification said. These include: Barpeta, Biswanath Chariali, Bongaigaon, Dhemaji, Dhubri, Dibrugarh, Diphu, Goalpara, Golaghat, Halflong, Hamren, Hatsingimari, Hojai, Jorhat, Kajalgaon, Karimganj, Kokrajhar, Majuli, Mangaldoi, Morigaon, Mushalpur, Nagaon, Nalbari, North Lakhimpur, Silchar, Sivsagar, Sonari, Tezpur, Tinsukia, Udalguri and Guwahati.

The status of the applications and admit card of candidates for the civil services examination will be uploaded in the website www.apsc.nic.in in, the Commission said.

"All candidate should check the status of their applications before downloading their e-Admission Certificates," it said.

Assam Civil Services Exam: Important Instructions

1. For detailed information, refer to "Instruction to Candidates" which can be downloaded from the APSC website www.apsc.nic.in.

2. Candidates should note that no hard copy of the admit card will be dispatched.

3. No request for change of centre already chosen by candidates will be entertained.

4. No candidate will be allowed to appear in the examination hall unless they produce the admit card.

5. Candidates must bring any one of the valid Photo ID proof such as PAN card/Driving License/ Passport/Voter ID Card/Aadhaar Card/ID card issued by Educational Institutions, Govt. Departments, Public Sector Undertakings and other institutions.