Army Recruitment Rally At Rajput Regiment Centre, Fatehgarh In June

Army Recruitment Rally at Rajput Regiment Centre, Fatehgarh to be held from June 7-30.

The Indian Army will hold a recruitment rally from June 7 to June 30 at Rajput Regiment Centre, Fatehgarh for candidates of districts Bahraich, Balrampur, Bareilly, Budaun/ Badaun, Farrukhabad, Hardoi, Lakhimpur Kheri/ Lakhimpur, Pilibhit, Sambhal, Shahjahanpur, Shravasti and Sitapur. Registration for the rally is open till May 22. Admit cards for the rally will be sent through registered e-mail on May 23 onwards.

Apply Online

The rally is being held for selection of candidates to Soldier General Duty, Soldier Technical, Soldier Nursing Assistant, Soldier Clerk/ Store Keeper Technical, Soldier Tradesman (All Arms) 10th Pass and Soldier Tradesman (All Arms) 8th Pass.

For Soldier Technical, Soldier Clerk/ Store Keeper Technical and Nursing Assistant categories candidates only need to quality in Physical Fitness Test.

"Common Entrance Examination (CEE) will be conducted for medically fit candidates at nominated venue. Location, date and time of written test will be intimated at rally site and through admit cards," the Indian Army has notified. "Admit card for the CEE for the review fit cases will be issued after getting medically fit by concerned specialist/ specialists at MH/ CH/ BH," it has added.

Click here for more Jobs News