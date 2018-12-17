Andhra Police SI Prelims Answer Key Released, Check Here

APSLPRB SI Answer Key 2018: Prelims Key Released By Andhra Police @ Slprb.ap.gov.in

Andhra Pradesh State Level Police Recruitment Board (APSLPRB) has released the answer keys for the preliminary examinations held on December 16, 2018 for the recruitment of various posts including Sub Inspectors and Deputy Jailors. The objections, if any, on the APSLPRB answer key released today will be accepted till December 21, 2018 (5.00 PM). The objections can be send to the Board, addressed to the mail id, apslprb.obj@gmail.com. A format is available on the official website to raise the objections.

The objections submitted in the any other format will not be considered, the Board said in a notification.

The APSLPRB conducted preliminary written examinations for recruitment of Sub Inspectors, Reserve Sub Inspectors of Police, SFOs and Deputy Jailors yesterday at 240 centres at 7 locations in Andhra Pradesh. More than 2.4 lakh candidates appeared for the exam. The Board had issued 2.7 lakh hall tickets for the exam.

Answer key for question booklet series A, B, C and D for papers 1 and 2 has been uploaded on the website slprb.ap.gov.in at 5 PM today.

According to the Board, the results of the preliminary examinations will be uploaded along with scanned copy of OMR Sheet within 10 days.

APSLPRB Answer Key: Check Here

The applicants may check the answer keys directly from here:

Written Test Answer Key - Paper-2 for the posts of SCT SIs (Civil) & SCT RSIs (AR (Men&Women), SCT RSIs(APSP), SFO & Dy. Jailor (Men&Women):

Written Test Answer Key - Paper-1 for the posts of SCT SIs (Civil) & SCT RSIs (AR) (Men&Women), SCT RSIs(APSP), SFO & Dy. Jailor (Men&Women)



