Andhra Pradesh Polytechnic Lecturer Exam In March. Admit Cards Released

Exam for recruitment of Lecturers in Andhra Pradesh government polytechnic colleges will be held on March 12, 13, 14 and 15. The exams will be conducted by the Andhra Pradesh Public Service Commission (APPSC). Admit cards for the exam have been released by the Commission. Candidates who have registered for the exam can download the admit card from the official website of the Commission.

Download APPSC Hall Ticket

The recruitment was notified in December, 2018. More than 400 vacancies were notified by the Commission.

Candidates will be selected on the basis of computer based test and interview. "Appearance in all the papers of computer based examination / Main examination is compulsory. Absence in any of the papers will automatically render the disqualification of the candidature," the exam notice released by the Commission in 2018 reads.

In case of huge number of candidates, there would be a screening test in offline mode, APPSC had said. "The Commission conducts Screening Test in offline mode in case subject wise applicants exceed 25,000 in number and Main Examination in online mode for candidates selected in screening test," it had notified.

After the exam, APPSC would release answer key on its website. "Answer key would be published on the website and marks of each candidate are also displayed on website. No separate memorandum of marks would be issued," the notice also adds.

