APPSC Releases Admit Card For Assistant Professor (Paper II) Exam The exam will be held on 26 and 27 April 2018 at Visakhapatnam and Vijayawada centres.

Share EMAIL PRINT APPSC Hall Ticket For Assistant Professor Exam : Know How To Download New Delhi: Andhra Pradesh Public Service Commission (APPSC) has released admit card for the Assistant Professor exam. Candidates can download the admit card for online exam from the official website psc.ap.gov.in. The paper 2 exam will be held for Labour Welfare & Human Resource Management, Yoga, Geophysics, Meteorology, Ocean Sciences, Geo-Engineering and Naval Architecture & Marine Engineering. The exams will be held on 26 and 27 April 2018 at Visakhapatnam and Vijayawada centres.



'Candidates are not allowed to bring any electronic devices and gadgets such as Mobiles, iPod, Calculators. Handbags, writing pads, Pens, are also not allowed. Rough sheets and Pens shall be provided by the Invigilator to each candidate so that they need not carry any articles with them. Prohibited articles will not be allowed into centre and in no case in any examination hall,' reads the official notification about prohibited items.



Candidates shall have to carry the hall ticket along with original ID proof like Passport, Pan Card, Voter ID, Aadhar Card, Govt. Employee ID or Driving License etc. Those availing scribe facility shall have to submit disability certificate and original ID of the scribe for admission to the examination.



