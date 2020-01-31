Graduate Engineers Qualify For Post Suitable For Diploma, APPSC Puts Result On Hold

Degree engineers qualify for post suitable for diploma, APPSC puts result on hold

Andhra Pradesh Public Service Commission (APPSC) has put on hold the recruitment result after considering the representations made by candidates who had participated in the direct recruitment for Assistant Executive Engineer, Deputy Surveyor and Town Planning Building Overseer posts.

As per the eligibility criteria set by the Commission, degree engineers were suitable for the Assistant Executive Engineer post and diploma engineers were suitable for other posts. The jobs were notified in 2019.

However, when the Commission declared the Deputy Surveyor and Town Planning Building Overseer posts result it was found that none of the diploma candidates have been selected for the post.

"Though it is diploma standard, all the candidates with Bachelor Degree in Civil Engineering have got selections for Deputy Surveyor and Town Planning Building Overseers," the Commission has said.

"The Commission has received several representations from candidates that the results for higher post of Assistant Executive Engineers be made first as there is every chance that the candidates now selected against Deputy Surveyor and Town Planning Building Overseers will also get selection for Assistant Executive Engineers," the Commission also said.

Considering the representations of the candidates, the Commission has decided to put on defer the selection list of Deputy Surveyor and Town Planning Building Overseers.

"The Commission accordingly decided to keep the selection lists of Deputy Surveyor and TPBO in abeyance for the time being and review the same after finalisation of selections of Assistant Executive Engineers," the APPSC said.

Click here for more Jobs News